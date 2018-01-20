Emsworth workers save fish and chip shop from blaze

Have your say

QUICK-THINKING staff have been praised for their actions in saving a fish and chip shop from burning down.

A blaze erupted in the deep fat fryer of Mother Kelly’s, in North Street, Emsworth this morning.

Workers at the chippy kept their cool and battled to quell the flames, while calling for help from the fire service.

Within minutes, the staff had managed to get the blaze under control, saving the eatery from being seriously damaged.

Just hours after the fire erupted, at 9.07am, the site was open for business as usual.

Four fire crews from across Havant and Emsworth, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Southsea, attended.

Havant crew manager Nigel Blackman said: ‘It was a very lucky escape. The excellent work of the staff meant the fire was extinguished when we arrived. There was very little damage.’

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel natural ventilation to clear smoke. They left the scene at about 9.37am.