Engineers return to A27 bridge over fears it could ‘move unacceptably’

A spokesman for Highways England has confirmed ‘an issue’ was identified during routine testing of a footbridge over the A27.

The problem was identified at the new Stockbridge footbridge.

The spokesman said: ‘We identified an issue that could cause the walkway to move unacceptably in certain conditions.

‘All bridges need to allow a certain amount of controlled movement to protect the integrity of the structure.

‘We are looking at engineering solutions that reduce this movement to allow safe and comfortable use of the walkway over the bridge.

‘There is absolutely not an issue with the structural integrity of the bridge – this is about completing final adjustments to ensure that the walkway can be used comfortably and safely. We still expect to open the new footbridge as soon as this work is complete.’

He added: ‘We look forward to opening the new Stockbridge footbridge soon and we are sorry for the delay.’

The news comes as a statutory notice, published in the Chichester Observer, detailed ‘enabling works’ for one of two bridges set for the Shopwhyke Lakes development between the Oving Crossroads and Portfield Roundabout.

The latest update on Stockbridge comes two weeks after Highways England said ‘severe weather’ had resulted in delays.