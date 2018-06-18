England fans pack Portsmouth pubs to celebrate tense World Cup win over Tunisia

A NEW formation, a controversial penalty and a respect for the new young players has been the talk of the town tonight, as the England football team kicked off their World Cup campaign.

The team faced off against Tunisia in the Three Lions’ opening match of the tournament, with thousands of people across Portsmouth packed into pubs across the city to watch the game.

Football fans lamented the penalty decision against England in the first half, but say that the squad is still promising.

Steve Thomas, 58 from Cosham, said: ‘It’s been a good game, but it should have been put out of sight by England by the end of the first half.

‘I think they’re losing their bottle when they get in front of goal, which will need fixing.

‘The penalty was a disgrace. It was a very soft call from the referee.’

Ian Parsons, 56 and also from Cosham, said: ‘I think the team has been alright. It’s a group of players that you know will keep going and it’s exciting to have a team as young as this.

‘It’s just a breath of fresh air.

‘They didn’t go to VAR for the penalty which was interesting; it’s a soft penalty but I guess Walker just didn’t see the player behind him.’

Scott Bennett, 28 from Paulsgrove, is confident that the squad can deliver as the tournament rolls on.

He said: ‘The game was unbelievable and I’m chuffed we ended up winning.

‘Just look at the atmosphere here – everyone is getting involved and it’s great to see.

‘I reckon we could go all the way if we keep playing like that.’

Charlie Mullen, 29 from Paulsgrove said: ‘I got to see England win and I’ve won £170 from it, so I’m very happy.’