England’s oldest man, from Hampshire, tells the Queen not to bother sending him a birthday card

THE oldest man in England has given Her Majesty the Queen her marching orders – but says that it’s ‘not a personal thing’.

Bob Weighton, from Alton, is celebrating his 111th birthday today with his close friends and family – but has insisted that the Queen doesn’t bother with sending him a card.

Mr Weighton, who was born in Hull back in 1908, says he simply doesn’t like the attention.

He said: ‘I do not see why the state should pay for the Queen to send out all these things, it's not a personal thing.

‘I thought that's enough, but I might consider another one next year if I live that long.’

Mr Weighton had two sons and a daughter, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, joking that his secret to living a long life is to ‘avoid dying’.

‘I have had the usual scares, flu, influenza, malaria, two or three operations; I ought to be dead but I am a survivor, if you like.

‘Porridge is helpful and having a job you enjoy.

‘I like to think I've lived a decent life. I do ask myself - why me? Why have I lived so long when others haven't?’

Mr Weighton, a retired engineer, still has a workshop in his flat where he makes windmills and ornaments from recycled wood.

He also still shops and cooks for himself and regularly goes to the local supermarket using his walking aid, for which he has had a new number plate – Bob 111 – created to mark his birthday.