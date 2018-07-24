Enjoy a coffee and a chat beyond the grave at new Psychic Cafe in Havant 

IMAGINE a place where you can tuck into a reasonably-priced Sunday roast one minute – and chat with a long-dead relative over coffee the next.

That notion could now be a reality thanks to the opening of Tim Robbins’ Psychic Cafe in Havant.

The venue gives Market Parade revellers the chance to enjoy a range of refreshments, cake, a private reading, or even all three at the same time.

Medium Mr Robbins, who hails from nearby Bedhampton, launched the establishment on Thursday with manager Donna Alexander – and even that, he said, was ‘meant to be’.

‘We were on the lookout for a site that would cost us £600-a-month and originally we weren’t going to have this place,’ Mr Robbins, 60, explained.

‘After an unsuccessful search in East Street and Southsea, my guide told me to go to Havant to “look at the arcade” – which I initially thought would be way too expensive.

‘We had a chat with the bloke in the record store here and he reckoned all the units, but one, were taken.

‘I made a call and found out this one was free. And how much was it? Bang on £600. That was spooky.’

Carrying out private readings in the venue’s office, the Psychic Cafe is new territory for Mr Robbins, who has spent the past 29 years taking his talents privately to peoples’ homes.

He has appeared on local radio, television and claims he has even correctly read clients' connections to well-known celebrities over the years – including Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and comedian Benny Hill.

Now, the Psychic Cafe gives residents from Havant and beyond have the chance to experience that and more.

Mr Robbins said: ‘People can take something away from this cafe that other cafes can’t offer – their mum or dad, their nan or granddad, their cat or dog that has passed.’

And hopefully, it could convert a few sceptics.

He added: ‘When you hit the nail on the head you get a reaction of great shock. Some people say that’s a load of rubbish, but until they have it done – that can’t hit them.’

To book a reading at the cafe, call (023) 9217 0530.