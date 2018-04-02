Enjoy the satire that dabbles with Brexit and bananas

Have your say

AN EXHIBITION on a satirical sitcom pilot poking fun at a post-Brexit Britain has arrived at a city gallery.

Aspex in Gunwharf Quays is now hosting a display on The Endless Village until June 10.

Created by General Public, the pilot is centric on a celebration called ‘Banana Day’ in 2066 – a time which sees the fruit forbidden in the NFKATUK (Nation Formerly Known as the UK).

Praised for being politically neutral, the exhibition will be complimented by the display of props and costumes from the film – as well as archive material relating to the global banana trade.

To watch a trailer of The Endless Village, visit General Public’s Vimeo site at vimeo.com/generalpublicprojects.