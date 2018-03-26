Enter countryside awards

Have your say

A GROUP campaigning for green space has launched its Countryside Awards.

The Hampshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) is celebrating the diverse countryside in the county with the awards.

They are calling for businesses, groups and individuals to enter and champion the work they do to sustain and improve the countryside.

The awards, sponsored by Southern Co-op, are divided into four categories including Community and Voluntary, Young People, Rural Enterprise and Making Spaces.

New this year is Hampshire’s Choice which will get the public voting from all the finalists who they think should win £500.

For information or to enter visit cprehampshire.org.uk/awards.