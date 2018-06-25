Entrepreneur sets up green screen studio in village

Have your say

A YOUNG creative arts entrepreneur is bidding to put rural Hampshire on the map for cinema and TV special effects production.

Ben Joel, 21, has built a green screen facility at his Apex Studios premises in the Meon Valley village of Droxford that he is confident will attract film companies out of London.

The former South Downs College student believes there is a clear gap in the market fuelled by the success of the British film industry.

Ben, who has worked as a health and safety runner on film sets, said: ‘People I know in the film industry have confirmed the supply of green screen studios is not keeping up with demand.

‘At just 65 miles from London, Droxford is within easy reach and we have purpose-built a space that can compete with established facilities in the market.’

The 100 sq m green screen working area has already received the thumbs-up following an inspection by representatives from film industry directory Kays.

‘It’s great to have that vote of confidence,’ said Ben.

As well as targeting small to mid-size cinema and TV work, Ben expects the green screen to appeal to independent and student film and video makers and advertising companies.

It is also ideal for business clients making corporate videos for staff training.

Apex Studios is located at The Old Hambledon Racecourse Centre, part of the Wallops Wood rural business park near Droxford.

The screen is launching just four months after Ben, a keen musician, opened a recording studio and two rehearsal suites at the centre.

Ben is being helped in the Apex Studios venture by his father David, president of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and long-time lead vocalist and guitarist in the rock and roll covers outfit King Mojo and the Flashbacks.