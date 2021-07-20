Havant Green Week will be taking place throughout the borough from September 18 to 26.

The event is part of the nationwide Great Big Green Week, which is a celebration of action on climate change.

Organisers promise that plenty will be happening across the Havant area, including displays in the Meridian Shopping Centre, films at the Spring Arts Centre, and a green coffee morning organised by the Mayor of Havant, as well as faith events, activities for children, litter picks, walks, talks, and cycle rides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: cllr Rosy Raines, the mayor of Havant, and Sophie Fullerlove, director of the Spring Arts Centre

There will also be groups to work on local environmental projects.

People across the borough are invited to get involved by joining in or setting up their own projects for the week.

Sue James, one of the organisers, said: ‘We’re delighted by the positive responses we are getting from a wide range of groups but there’s still lots of scope for more.

‘We hope people will organise coffee mornings, zero waste picnics, games for children, show videos.

‘It’s easy to do something to make a difference.’

The aim of the week is to celebrate action on climate and to send a message to the politicians that people in Havant borough care about the linked issues of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, protecting biodiversity, and tackling waste and pollution.

Event organisers say that this is especially important at the moment as vital climate talks are set to take place in Glasgow in November.

SEE ALSO: Hayling Island music studio celebrates end of lockdown restrictions by helping artists get involved with upcoming Hi Fest event as musicians welcomed back

Cllr Rosy Raines, the mayor of Havant, has joined forces with Sophie Fullerlove, manager of the Spring Arts Centre, to sort through piles of posters advertising the Green Week.

They were sent in by local schools in the hopes of being selected as official posters for the event.

The mayor has arranged to get one printed so that it can be displayed around the Borough and another will be used as a cover for the programme.

Those who are interested in taking part in Havant Green Week can find ideas and resources at greatbiggreenweek.com.

Organisers will be using the Havant Climate Action website to share all the events taking place at havantclimatealliance.wordpress.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron