A bright yellow truck from beauty company L’Occitane will visit Southsea seafront as part of a drive to tackle pollution at beaches across the area.

Meeting east of Clarence Pier, members of the public are invited to join in from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

All the waste collected from the clean will be both reused and recycled, giving a second life to the plastic pollution which will be used as in-store props.

The L’Occitane truck’s visit to Portsmouth is part of a wider summer tour to clean up beaches.

Agathe Leroux, head of retail and wholesale marketing, said: ‘We are really excited to be embarking on the L’Occitane Truck Tour this summer to clean up our beaches across multiple locations in the UK.

‘Since 1976, when L’Occitane was founded, reducing waste has been at the heart of everything the brand does; from Eco-Refills that use on average 85 per cent less plastic than their counterparts, to the beauty recycling initiatives within all of our stores with our partner TerraCycle.

‘The blue and green space cleans around the UK, aim to help our beautiful country to thrive, and what’s more all of the waste that is collected will be given a second life and turned into merchandising props for L’OCCITANE boutique displays.

‘We want to achieve a circular economy and we believe it is small steps like these that will get us there.’

