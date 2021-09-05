Holly Saas, 34, Mazz Saas, 39, Karen Harris, 40, Harry Collins, 19, Chloe Borsley, 19 and ops manager Rob Jordan, 29, all from Green Fox cleaning. Picture: Mike Cooter (040921)

Chloe Borsley, from Waterlooville, rallied volunteers to fill up bin bags with discarded rubbish left along the Lee-on-the-Solent coastline.

The two hour litter pick saw Chloe along with 14 other volunteers collect bags of rubbish from the shoreline.

Starting at 9am on Saturday, together they tackled rubbish on the seafront from Beach Road Car Park to Hill Head and back.

The 19-year-old is an apprentice at Waterlooville-based cleaning company Time For You, along with its sister company Green Fox, and was asked to carry out a project as part of her college course.

She decided that she wanted to host an event that reflected her workplace, as well as contributing to the community.

Chloe, who was joined on the litter pick by her dad and her boyfriend, said: ‘It’s been really nice.

‘We’ve mostly been picking up a lot of little bits like bottle lids.

‘It’s got us all out of bed and brought us all together.’

She felt that organising a litter pick would reflect the work of the cleaning companies, while also bringing community members together to achieve something positive.

Chloe added: ‘It has been fun planning the litter pick, a lot has gone into it, like sorting the first aid stuff.

‘I’m really enjoying my apprenticeship too, it’s different stuff every day. I’d like to stay there, if they are happy to have me.’

The beach clean was supported by Gosport Borough Council, which loaned litter picking equipment to the group and picked up the bags of rubbish at the end of the event.

Among the volunteers were Chloe’s managers Karen Harris, office supervisor, and Rob Jordan, area manager.

Karen said: ‘It’s gone really good, we’re really pleased.

‘The community has come together - we were contending with the park run but people were cheering us on and thanking us for what we were doing.

‘Chloe is a young apprentice who works for us full-time and then found time to organise this event. We’re really proud of her.’

Rob added: ‘We’re feeling very positive about it - she’s put in a lot of thought.

‘It’s good for the business and for the community.’

