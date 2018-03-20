Event for young people in Locks Heath to join up to new activities

YOUNG people can learn about activities they can get involved with in their area.

The Community Youth Action Day, in Locks Heath, has been organised by Hampshire police, Business in the Community and the Community Safety Partnership.

It will give 13 to 18-year-olds the chance to see what groups they could sign up to or what events they can attend to get the more involved in the area.

There will be a range of stalls and interactive activities.

It is being held at Locks Heath Shopping Centre, on March 24, between 11am and 3.30pm.