Events announced for university LGBT history month

A NUMBER of events have been announced by the University of Portsmouth for the celebration of LGBT History Month.

As part of the celebrations the University of Portsmouth, supported by its LGBTQ Staff Forum and LGBTQ+ Student Society, is supporting a range of events throughout the month.

The Eldon Building will be lighting up the front of its main building in rainbow colours.

The university is also hosting an LGBQ+ film festival, with films running at 7.30pm each Wednesday of the month.

A number of other events will also be taking place for staff and students during the month – for more information, go to portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.