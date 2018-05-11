Everest climber returns home a hero after epic eight-day journey

A SOUTHSEA resident has returned home a hero after hiking to Everest Base Camp for charity, writes ROBIN DANDO.

At the beginning of April Sarah Green, 33, and her father Peter Macdonald, 57, travelled to Nepal and hiked to the Everest Base Camp to raise £1,500 for the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF).

HFF will use the money to support the UK charity Action for Children, as part of the Casa Herbalife programme that aims to provide good nutrition to children in need.

Sarah, a Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, faced many challenges on her 80-mile long trek, including changing altitudes and weather conditions.

After returning to Portsmouth she said: ‘It was the toughest and most mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done but worth every single step to make a positive difference in the lives of as many children as possible.

‘I’m so happy to be supporting HFF and Action for Children and the amazing work they do for kids in need.’

Her eight-day climb took her and her father from the airstrip at Lukla, through Sherpa villages to the highest hotel in the world before trekking from Lobuche to Everest Base Camp.

To prepare for these Sarah undertook a special training routine including walking on an inclined treadmill with a backpack, running and strength building.

The trek to base camp was on Sarah’s bucket list for years and she described the experience as a ‘roller coaster of emotions’ with ‘happiness, pride, exhaustion and relief all mixed into one’.

Sarah added: ‘Herbalife Nutrition’s purpose is to make people around the world healthier and happier. And as a Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor I feel proud that together with HFF and Action for Children we’ve made a small contribution to improving people’s lives.’