Pompey fans will receive free gift at Wembley.

Every member of the Fratton faithful will have a flag beside their seat for the highly-anticipated Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland on Sunday.

Half will be blue and the rest white, it means more than 40,000 Pompey fans will be waving their club’s colours in the west side of the national stadium.

They have been provided by company Soccerlease, giving Pompey supporters a souvenir to bring home with them.

And they’re sure to add to what’s already expected to be a superb atmosphere.

Have you read?

Pompey fans inside Wembley for the 2010 FA Cup final against Chelsea. Picture: Steve Reid

Ex-chairman handed Royal Box invite

Duo ruled out of Checkatrade Trophy final