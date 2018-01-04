Ex-BBC broadcaster wants to preserve stories about Gosport and its people

EVERYONE has some sort of story to tell – and preserving those stories is important.

That is the message from retired broadcaster Graham Freer, who has been interviewing people across Gosport, preserving their stories and memories through radio.

Graham, 74, previously worked for BBC Worldwide and says that he wanted to put his skills to good use.

He said: ‘People in Gosport all seem to have the most fascinating stories to tell.

‘I love talking to everyone about the memories they have, asking questions about the things they have experienced and sharing their stories with everyone else.

‘It is a joy to meet people from all walks of life.’

Since starting to talk to local people three years ago, Graham has amassed over 120 interviews, all of which he shares over social media.

He said: ‘I find that people really open up when you ask them the right questions – and not having a camera recording them certainly helps them to relax.

‘Some of those who are higher up in society may have their voices heard a lot more, so to speak to the everyday person on the street is incredibly rewarding, and gives them a platform to share their views and memories.

‘There are so many dramatic stories in Gosport and I think it is important that we preserve those for people in the future.’

Graham says that he finds joy in giving people the chance to share their stories.

He said: ‘This isn’t something I do for financial gain – I do it because I love speaking to people and finding out more about them and the places they live.

‘I hope to branch out a bit more in due course, and collect stories from further afield.’

To listen to Graham’s Gosport interviews search for GrahamJFreer on Audioboom, or Graham-Freer on Soundcloud.