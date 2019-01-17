A MAN has been charged with carrying out sex attacks against five women between 2009 and 2014.

Jason Lawrance, 53, formerly of Arundel Close, Liphook, Hampshire, is alleged to have committed the offences in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire, police said.

Lawrance is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

The rape charges relate to four women who are said to have been attacked between November 2009 and January 2014.

A fifth complainant is alleged to have been subjected to a sexual assault in 2011.