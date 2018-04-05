Ex-Pompey legends shine for Lee Rigby

A STAR-STUDDED line-up saw Pompey legends turn out against their Glasgow Rangers counterparts for a charity match in honour of murdered soldier Lee Rigby.

Up to 2,000 people packed out AFC Portchester’s ground for the Lee Rigby Memorial Match.

Lee Rigby

Fusilier Rigby’s mum Lyn handed out a trophy to the Pompey side after they triumphed 5-0 in a thrilling match that saw a host of former stars from both sides including Arjan de Zeeuw, Alan Knight, Lee Bradbury, Mark Hateley, Rod Wallace and Jason Dodd.

There was also cameos from SAS Who Dares Wins Phil Campion and Colin Maclachlan and Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald in ITV soap Coronation Street. Pompey first team coach Robbie Blake also turned in an appearance.

Tony Male, who managed the Pompey side, said the event, now in its third year, was a major success.

Tony said: ‘It was an absolutely fabulous occasion with so many people coming out to support the day. We were honoured to have Lee’s mum attend and hand out the trophies at the end of the game,’ he said.

‘The whole day was very moving and so humbling, especially listening to Lyn. Everyone had a great time and is just glad to do their bit and help. This is the third year we have been having the match and it is going from strength to strength.

‘We really appreciate everyone who turned up and supported the day including a big thank you to AFC Portchester’s chairman Paul Kelly and his staff for their hard work and getting the stadium ready for the match.’

Writing in the programme notes, Lyn said: ‘The most important aspect is that so many people join forces and come together to remember my son Lee. That’s priceless on its own.

Lee was murdered by Islamic extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale near the Royal Artillery Barracks in London in 2013.