Exciting summer of ‘Access All Areas’ activities

INFLATABLE pool parties, zorb racing and go-karting are just some of the activities young people can try for free this summer.

Fareham Borough Council is offering 11 to 16-year-olds the opportunity to ‘Access All Areas’ with their scheme which features a variety of activities including bungee trampolines and laser quest.

Parents and guardians must register their child online in advance and places are booked on a first come, first served basis.

Passes will be sent in the post, allowing access to each event, and act as a free bus pass on First to travel between events.

Chairman of Fareham's Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Trevor Cartwright, praised the ‘popular scheme’.

To find out more visit fareham.gov.uk/aaa