Extra spaces for Naomi House paint run

HUNDREDS of extra spaces are now available for a hospice fun run.

Naomi House and Jacksplace are holding their Hampshire Rainbow Run in September and have added an additional 400 places following a lot of interest.

The run is a 3km route where participants get covered with powdered paint.

Staff at the hospice, which cares for children and young adults across the south including the Portsmouth area with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses, hope to raise more than £60,000.

Entry to the Rainbow Run costs £20 for adults and £15 for children.

It is being held on September 30 at Fairthorne Manor, in Curdridge. To sign up visit naomihouse.org.uk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​