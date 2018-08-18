Facebook reacts to Portsmouth’s homeless bus being handed back in a ‘disgusting state’

THE women who created Portsmouth’s homeless bus today hit out at the organisation which took on the vehicle – but who have now handed it back to Stagecaoch after it was allegedly trashed.

Joanne Vines and Sammy Ellen spent months refurbishing the bus, which was donated by Stagecoach. This weekend they said they were ‘saddened’ by the state that the bus ended up in. However, in a rebuttal statement, the Robert Dolling Trust, which had run the bus since November, said that many of the claims were ‘completely untrue’ and that they had offered to clean the bus before it returned to Stagecoach. Here are some of the many Facebook comments sparked by today’s story.

Joanne Vines and Sammy Ellen, founders of the homeless bus project in Portsmouth, were left saddened after the bus was left in a 'disgusting state'. Pictures: Joanne and Sammy