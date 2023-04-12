Fallen tree blocks lane of M27 motorway in Hampshire near M3 junction 4
Drivers on a Hampshire motorway can expect delays this afternoon after a tree fell and blocked a lane.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST
One lane on the M27 westbound is blocked at junction four, where the road intersects with the M3, and traffic delays are currently building.
In a traffic report posted to Twitter, traffic monitoring system ROMANSE said: ‘M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J4/M3 due to a fallen tree, delays building.’
The extent of the delays is currently unknown. More details to follow.