Families frustrated as splash pool is closed for repairs in the heat 

FAMILIES were left fuming after the splash park in Hilsea was closed in soaring temperatures this morning.

With the sun shining and school children on holiday, families headed to the popular destination to cool off.

The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea

But mums, dads and youngsters were left angry when they found out it had been temporarily closed as the temperatures climbed to 27C.

David Evans, Portsmouth City Council's leisure and sports facilities manager, said. "The Hilsea Splash Pool was closed on Monday for essential repairs, after damage to the surface of the pool meant we had to close the pool for safety reasons. We believe the damage was accidentally caused by children playing with scooters or similar toys in the pool, repairs were carried out as soon as possible and the pool was closed for less than three hours.

‘Splash pools across the city have been really popular this summer - and we are pleased we can offer these facilities to residents. However, we ask all parents to ensure their children are wearing appropriate swim nappies and don't take anything into the pool that could cause damage so hopefully we can avoid any further closures.’