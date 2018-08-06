Families fume in the heat as Portsmouth splash park is closed for cleaning

FAMILIES were left fuming after the splash park in Hilsea was closed for cleaning and water filling in soaring temperatures this morning.

With the sun shining and school children on holiday, families headed to the popular destination to cool off.

The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea

But mums, dads and youngsters were left angry when they found out it had been temporarily closed as the temperatures climbed to 27C.

Parents have hit out at Portsmouth City Council for failing to have the work done out of hours.

One mum said: ‘Mothers have walked a long way with toddlers and babies only to be told there is cleaning work for a few hours.

‘[There was] no way we could hang around in the heat. Do the council realise how much hassle it takes to get children packed up for a day out to cool down after walking there if they haven't got a car? Obviously no thought for the community. It's disgusting.’

The council confirmed the splash pool was reopened by around 3pm.