Family fun at the fort provides ‘a brilliant day out for everyone’

A FAMILY fun day that opened a Portsmouth fort to everyone in the area was a major success, according to visitors.

The Fort Pubrook Family Fun Day was held yesterday, with thousands flocking to the venue for a day of light-hearted entertainment.

Rifle shooting, archery, martial arts displays and pony rides were all available for visitors to enjoy.

Amy Newman from Wymering was one of those who attended the event – with her large family in tow.

She said: ‘This is the first time we have been to this event.

‘There’s lots for everyone to do here which is really good.

‘We’ve got 17 of us here today and there is genuinely something for everyone to enjoy.

‘We do a lot of things together as a family like this and the fun day has been a brilliant day out for everyone.’

Pete Marne, also from Wymering, said: ‘It’s a whole day for the kids which is really nice.

‘We’ve got youngsters between one and 12 and the fun day caters to everyone’s needs.’

Paul Bell, 75 from Southsea, said: ‘I am sad that the Hampshire Fire and Rescue dogs can’t be here today but the event has been really good – there’s certainly a lot going on.’

Partner Barbara Bell, 74, said: ‘At the moment we’re waiting for the grandchildren to arrive.

‘There’s lots for them to enjoy here – I think they’ll really like the assault course and the horse rides.

‘I’ve seen people coming in and out all day long, so it has definitely been popular.’

Organiser Jake Phillips said: ‘Normally the fort is closed to the public so it’s nice to open it up to everyone for the day.

‘We try to do something a bit different each year – this time around we’re putting the spotlight on the clubs that use our facilities such as the martial arts group, which put on a fantastic display for everyone.

‘It’s just been really nice to see everyone here with a smile on their face.’