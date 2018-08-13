Family fun day will raise money for ward in memory of Brandon 

PEOPLE are being invited to a Portsmouth pub for a family fun day in memory of a boy who died when he was just three days old.

The event, on Sunday, will see family activities take place at the Harvest Home, in Copnor Road, Copnor.

It is being held by the family of Brandon Young, who died 21 years ago due to a chromosome abnormality.

His aunt, Kayleigh Ball, 32, from Paulsgrove, said: ‘We are doing a few fundraising events this year as it would have been Brandon’s 21st birthday.

‘This is the first and will see family fun, like a bouncy castle, dancers, singers, a disco – there’s a lot going on. We are trying to raise as much money as possible for the neonatal ward as they are so lovely and they were so kind to us.’

The day will raise funds to buy a piece of equipment for the ward at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The event will take place from midday until 3pm.

Kayleigh also plans to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower on September 2 and to hold a fundraising night at Stamshaw Fishing Club on October 19. To get involved, or to donate raffle prizes, call 07707050260.