Family ‘immensely proud’ as Havant youngster bakes more than 300 cupcakes for the Alzheimer’s Society

A YOUNGSTER has left her family brimming with pride as she spearheads a massive charity cake-making effort.

Libby Spear has baked more than 300 cupcakes since the beginning of May in a bid to raise cash for a cause close to her heart.

The 11-year-old, from Havant, has been selling the colourful creations in boxes of four, donating the cash she makes to the Alzheimer’s Society.

It comes as the charity gears up to celebrate its annual cupcake day on Thursday, June 14 – and when it does, it’s set to be boosted by Libby’s target-smashing efforts.

Selling the fruit of her labour in £5 lots, the St Thomas More’s School pupil had aimed to raise £150 in six weeks.

But in a mammoth effort, she has already collected a grand total of £380 – and she’s making a last-stitch push to hit the £400 mark.

Speaking of her pleasure in watching the action unfold, Libby’s mother, Rachel, said: ‘I am immensely proud of what Libby has done.

‘We had originally set aside two days to bake, but that’s evolved into six – she’s become more motivated the more baking she does and the more money she makes.’

The inspiration behind Libby’s effort comes from her job, the 34-year-old said.

‘I work at a care home and Libby often comes in to do Irish dancing’, she said.

‘Doing that she’s seen Alzheimer’s and understands what it is and how it affects people. It’s a personal cause.’