Family of missing Waterlooville man Matthew Bone have ‘no way to come to terms’ with loss as police launch renewed appeal

THE family of a man who went missing while travelling from Portsmouth to the Midlands last year say they have been living in a state ‘of both hope and despair' ever since.

Matthew Bone, 27 from Waterlooville, went missing in March last year after receiving treatment for dehydration at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on March 6.

Matthew Bone at the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel in Callow End, Malvern on Friday, March 9 in 2018. Picture: West Mercia Police

He is then believed to have travelled to the Worcestershire area where CCTV footage has been released showing him in a hotel in Callow End Village.

Now as police relaunch the appeal to find him, just over a year since his disappearance, Matthew’s family has pleaded for his safe return.

In a statement, Matthew’s family said: ‘Matt went missing a year ago, and for us as his parents, that year has been spent in an ambiguous state of both hope and despair.

‘There is really no way to come to terms with how a much-loved son and brother has simply vanished without trace and not knowing what has happened to Matt continues to be incredibly difficult for the whole family.’

Matt is white, around 5ft 7in, slim, with brown hair and bluey/grey coloured eyes.

‘We would ask people in the area of Callow End to think back to this time last year and recall any items of information, no matter how small, that might help in the continued search for Matt,’ the family added.

‘He is by nature a sociable character and we feel that someone, somewhere, will have spoken to Matt during his visit to the area.

‘He always liked to ask people about themselves, their interests and places they had visited, and may have followed up any recommendations offered.’

Det Simon Lloyd said: ‘Our officers and Matthew's family are increasingly concerned for his welfare, Matthew has not been seen for a considerable time now and we are urging anyone who may have any information about his whereabouts to come forward.’

Anyone with information on Matt’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 410S.