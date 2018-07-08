Family pay tribute to man killed in crash on Hampshire road

A HEARTBROKEN family have paid a loving tribute to a man killed in a Hampshire road accident.

Vipin Kumar, 43, of Napier Road, Reading, died as a result of the collision on the A34 southbound at Bullington Cross, on Tuesday.

Officers were called following the three-vehicle incident involving a lorry, a Peugeot van and a Toyota Auris being driven by Mr Kumar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

They said: ‘Vipin was an excellent dad that no one could compete with. He was a loving husband and was a mischievous son.

‘He had a plethora of friends and he had a very special quality that made every friend feel that they were his best friend.

‘He was always jolly and his sarcastic comments used to win hearts in no time.

‘He is and always will be greatly missed and he will remain in our hearts for years to come.’

Investigations are continuing into the collision.

The driver of the lorry, a 40-year-old man from Huddersfield, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without due care/consideration while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving whilst unfit through drink.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 44180248886.