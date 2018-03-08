Family pays touching tribute to seven-year-old Portsmouth boy who died in Lanzarote pool

Apollo Badran
Apollo Badran
Share this article
Apollo Badran

Seven-year-old Portsmouth boy drowned in ‘dreadful accident’ in Lanzarote swimming pool

0
Have your say

FAMILY of Apollo Badran have paid tribute to the ‘wonderfully creative’ youngster.

His parents Annelies Denecker and Gus Badran, who were at the inquest into his death today, said: ‘Apollo was a popular Year 2 pupil at St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School in Southsea.

‘He was always trying to make his friends laugh - and usually succeeded! He was determined, a quick learner, wonderfully creative and enjoyed sport, being healthy and strong.

‘Losing Apollo has left a permanent vacuum in all our lives.

‘He was a happy, kind boy with the most incredible smile, a wonderful brother to Eva and Oscar and an amazing son to us both.

‘We are very grateful to our Southsea community, church and school who came together at such a difficult time and continue to support us still.

‘We have been touched by the many messages, kind words and memories of Apollo which people have shared and these are a great source of comfort.

‘The time we had with Apollo was far too short but we will always treasure the memories of our talented, witty and cuddly boy.’