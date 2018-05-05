Family praised for quick thinking after putting out conservatory fire

Have your say

A FAMILY in Havant have been praised by the fire service for their quick thinking after putting out a fire at their home.

Havant Fire Station was called to a house in Adhurst Road last night to deal with a fire started from a can of fuel.

A spokesperson for the crew said: ‘We were called at 8.45pm to a property fire in Adhurst Road.

‘A small fire had started in a fuel can and spread to the conservatory but by the time we got their the family had already put the fire out with a hose and stopped further damage.

‘We then assessed the scene for safety.’

No one was hurt and the conservatory was left with minimal damage.