Family’s hope for reunion needs support

A DAUGHTER hoping to be reunited with her estranged father is appealing for help from Portsmouth in tracking her loved one down.

Ally Jones has appealed for help in finding her father Mark Albert Jones. The pair became separated when Ms Jones’s mother moved away from Portsmouth about 30 years ago.

And with her 34th birthday coming up next month, she is hoping to rekindle a relationship with her dad. Ms Jones said she believed her father was born in 1958/59 and served as a soldier in the Grenadier Guards. They lived at 163 Prince Albert Road, in Eastney.

Those with details can call 07894 863309.