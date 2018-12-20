Family stranded in Lapland after ‘terrible’ Gatwick Airport drone fiasco  

A FAMILY from Portsmouth stranded in Lapland after the drone drama at Gatwick Airport are dumbfounded that such ‘terrible’ disruption has been caused by such a ‘small’ thing.

Thousands of people have faced flight delays and cancellations after drones were reportedly flying near to the airport – causing Gatwick to shut, reopen, and again shut its runway overnight.

People have been left in limbo as they patiently wait to find out when they can fly home.

Helen Richards, 34, who flew to Lapland with her husband Ron, 51, and their two young children Harry and Jessica on Monday to enjoy a winter wonderland, admitted they were fed up after more than a 12 hour delay.

Speaking of their ordeal, where flight operator TUI had been slow to offer updates, she said: ‘We think that there should be much stricter restrictions on buying drones and it’s terrible that something so small has caused so much disruption. I hope the people/person who has caused it will be brought to justice.

‘We are still in good spirits but are a bit fed up – we have been put up for the day in a hotel in Levi and the children have been entertained thanks to TUI, who have updated us – but it’s mostly us telling them by looking at their website.

‘At least it’s at the end of our holiday. I feel awful for those who have had their holidays cancelled.’

Helen, who runs a workplace massage company ‘The Little Calm Company’, eased the stress on passengers but giving out free massages. ‘They went down very nicely,’ she added.

The family are now on the coach to the airport with their plane en route from Stansted.