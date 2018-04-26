Fancy dinner and a post-mortem? Anatomy Lab Live is returning to Portsmouth

Have your say

ANATOMISTS will return to Portsmouth to stage a live dissection – in the company of people eating their dinner.

Anatomy Lab Live will descend on The Village Hotel in Cosham on Saturday, March 23 next year.

Credit: Live Anatomy Lab

The wacky event captivated audiences when it was staged at the destination in January, offering guests the chance to tuck into a slap-up meal before observing a live dissection of a semi-synthetic human body.

Starting at £79, tickets for the event’s return will even give visitors the chance to have a go at getting stuck into the science themselves.

Ahead of Anatomy Live Lab’s previous visit to The Village Hotel, anatomist Sam Piri said the show was aimed at healthcare professionals and students, as well as those with a strong interest in the human body.

Giving people something that is ‘real’

Credit: Live Anatomy Lab

He added: ‘I wanted to give people something that is real, to see, touch, feel and smell.

‘After a very successful tour earlier this year we’re back bigger and better than before.

‘You’ll have the chance to dissect the specimens guided by myself and my team to really enhance your understanding of anatomy, physiology and the clinical pathology.’

To kick-start the event – which will run from 5.30pm until 10.30pm – anatomists will dissect Vivit, a model believed to be the world’s only semi-synthetic human corpse with real organs.

In doing so, they will carry out an in-depth observation of various disease states, before mortuary technicians bring samples out to the audience for a closer look.

Where do the organs come from?

All of the organs will come from pigs, because of the animal’s anatomical similarity with humans – including a brain, spinal cord, stomach, liver and rectum.

Guests will be given mortuary wear including protective surgical hats, masks and aprons, as well as scalpels, scissors, forceps and bone saws to help with their own dissection attempt.

Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite by visiting tinyurl.com/ybq2nxx5.

All ticket-holders must be over 16.