Fans start petition to reinstate Radio Solent presenter 

A PETITION has attracted nearly 500 signatures calling for BBC Radio Solent presenter Nick Girdler to be reinstated.

Nick, from Titchfield, had presented programmes on the radio station since 1972. He was given 10 days notice that his contract would not be renewed and he presented his last show on Sunday, February 24 – much to his fans’ dismay.

One fan Margaret Amy said: ‘It was an outrageous decision which has left listeners saddened, dismayed and angry and the best radio presenter Radio Solent has ever had out of a job!’

She started a petition calling for Nick to be reinstated.

Nick said: ‘I never cease to be amazed and humbled by those who enjoyed my programmes. The best thing about local radio is the listener and their innate sense of loyalty. What the BBC seem to be doing is ignoring the very people that they should be serving as public service broadcasters.’

A BBC spokesman said: ‘Nick has contributed greatly to the success of BBC Radio Solent over the past decades and we’d like to thank him whole-heartedly for his contribution.

‘We have decided to change the line-up on Sunday mornings and Nick’s show on February 24 was his last one. We hope listeners will continue to enjoy listening to our mix of great personalities, music, interviews, phone-ins, news and sport on BBC Radio Solent at the weekends.’

To sign the petition, go to bit.ly/2UZgoSI