Fareham and Portsmouth artists win cash for projects 

TWO women have received funding to help with their artistic projects.

Arts Council England has been handing out grants through its Developing Your Creative Practice fund and 103 people nationwide have been successful in getting cash.

The £14.4m is to help support independent creative schemes.

Among the winners were Fareham-based circus artist Katherine Kavanagh, who will learn to audio describe for circus performance, and Jeannie Driver, a visual artist working with installation and sculpture in Portsmouth.

They are using the fund to push their boundaries, support periods of research and develop new work and ideas.

Phil Gibby, south west area director for Arts Council England, said: ‘It is immensely exciting to see the first round of awards being made for Developing Your Creative Practice. We’re delighted to help unlock the creative talent in this region.

‘Not only will this fund provide time for individual creatives to innovate but helps to build the foundations of our world-class cultural sector.

‘This round in particular will help to strengthen literature and cross-art form disciplines.’

Applications for funding are open. Visit artscouncil.org.uk/DYCP.