Fareham care home rated 'inadequate' as inspectors uncover unexplained bruises on residents

A CARE home for more than 40 older people with dementia and poor mental health has been branded inadequate by a regulator, highlighting unexplained bruises, a lack of staff training, and culture of bullying.

Ranvilles Nursing and Residential Home, in Ranvilles Lane, Titchfield, was visited by health regulator the Care Quality Commision four times across February and March, before inspectors published a report in May finding the home inadequate in four out of five categories.

The report found ‘people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm,’ with one in four residents at risk of harming others - but staff had ‘received no training in physical intervention.’

One resident was involved in 11 violent incidents over two weeks in February.

Speaking to the inspectors, a visiting relative reported that an unrelated resident had been ‘punched in the face by another resident, a full punch.’

Inspectors uncovered ‘a high number of unexplained bruises within the service that could not be accounted for.’

The report also highlighted what one staff member called ‘a massive bullying problem.’

They told inspectors: ‘It’s constant and it’s miserable.’

Another staff member also mentioned bullying, saying, the service couldn’t retain good carers because of ‘continuous bullying.’

Inspectors received ‘mixed feedback’ about the nature of support people received, with one resident saying staff were kind ‘sometimes.’

Three years ago, a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court found an employee of the home guilty of ill-treating or neglecting a resident.

In a statement, the management of the residential home said they were taking the findings ‘very seriously.’

The statement read: ‘We are taking CQC’s findings very seriously and took immediate action to address the issues identified.

‘CQC, and other partners who commission placements with us, have been kept informed and they have indicated that they recognise the efforts that have been made to date to ensure the service regains the high standard of care that it has always had.

‘We are nearing the completion of our improvement plan and we will ensure we reach and

maintain the highest possible standards of care.’

Ranvilles Nursing and Residential Home is in special measures and will be kept under review.

For adult social care services the maximum time for being in special measures will ‘usually be no more than 12 months.’