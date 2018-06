A CHARITY shop is holding a tribute music night.

Staff at Sue Ryder, in Stubbington, have organised the evening which will have performances from Take@That, a tribute act of the popular boy band as well as a raffle and disco.

Tickets are £10.

The fundraiser is being held at The Lounge, in Gosport, at 7.30pm on Friday, July 6.

To buy tickets call 07816 501 643.