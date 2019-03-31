Fareham family scoops huge £750,000 lottery win

A NURSE and her mum had a Mother’s Day weekend to remember after scooping a whopping £750,000 in the Postcode Lottery.

Lucky Laura Whittenham, of William Price Gardens, Fareham, was overcome with emotion after being presented with a cheque for £500,000 for her two winning tickets.

But she wasn’t the only lucky player in her family to win big, with her mum Amanda Warren also scooping £250,000 in the same draw.

The pair were among the host of 450 neighbours revelling in a huge £3m prize pot, with most winning between £2,970 and £11,880 – with four people claiming top prizes of £250,000.

Part-time dance teacher Laura, who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital as a dialysis nurse, said: ‘This is life-changing. I just couldn’t believe it when they told me how much I had won.’

Amazed Amanda, 59, was on holiday in Skegness when she got a frantic call from her daughter telling her she’d won big too.

The NHS analyst said: ‘£750,000 in one house. There’s no excuse for Laura not to get me an amazing Mother’s Day present now.

‘My sons Philip, Robert, Michael and six grandchildren all deserve a treat – there’s plenty to go around though. Laura and I will definitely be taking a mother daughter trip together when I get back.’

Laura, who runs the Titchfield dance academy Reds, added the money would help to pay for her dream wedding to her partner Charlotte and finally get the pair on the property ladder.

‘I’d love the wedding to be at Marwell Zoo so maybe I we can rent the whole place out,’ she said.

Bookkeeper Lynda Kendal, 52, and her husband Richard, 58, also took away £250,000.

She said: ‘I haven’t stopped shaking since they told me how much we had won.

‘We never win. So we couldn’t believe it when they told us it was a quarter of a million pounds. It’s exhilarating.’

The couple plan to splash out the cash on their children Alex, 26, and Harry, 21, and head on a family holiday together.

Also on the winner’s rostar was retired hairdresser Susan Eagle, 67, and her husband Rod, 70, who are no planning an extra-special golden wedding celebration after Susan won £250,000.

Since 2015, three Fareham postcodes have won prizes of £25,000 each. For every ticket sold, 32 per cent goes back to local charities.