FIREFIGHTERS have issued safety advise after a kitchen fire this morning in Fareham.

Crews were called to the blaze at a house in Blackbrook Park Avenue, just after 6am.

A spokesman said the fire started from a fridge-freezer, damaging most of the kitchen.

He added: ‘The residents had closed the kitchen door before going to bed which contained the fire to that room. That is why we tell people to close doors when a room is empty.

‘It stops flames from spreading and causing more damage.’