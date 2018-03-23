Fareham model railway exhibition will entertain enthusiasts from across the south

MODEL rail enthusiasts from across the south coast will be gathering next month for an eagerly-anticipated exhibition.

The Rotary Club of Fareham will be hosting its annual Rotarail exhibition at Fareham College on Saturday, April 28.

The all-day event, which is being organised by rotarian Chris Thomas and his colleagues, is expected to draw in large crowds from throughout the surrounding area.

From the event, money will be donated for Hampshire-based charity Flat Spaces, which provides purpose-built holiday and respite accommodation for the less abled, their carers and families.

Although the exhibition takes place every year, the layout will be drastically changed to create a new experience for visitors.

Organisers from the Rotary Club of Fareham say that the event draws in crowds not only from keen model rail enthusiasts, but from young people and their families – giving them the opportunity to re-live the ‘golden age’ of steam railways.

Exhibition manager Chris Thomas said: ‘It is a great day out for all the family and, after all the organisation involved, it is always truly worthwhile when you see the faces of those enjoying the model railways close up.

‘We hope lots of people will plan to spend time with us on April 28 to see the superb displays.

‘If you hit the buffers and run out of steam you can enjoy the refreshments available before getting back on track for a great day out.’

Fareham College has plenty of on-site parking for the event, the college restaurant will be open for hot and cold food and drinks, and everywhere is disabled-friendly.

For more information about the Rotarail exhibition at Fareham College, go to rotarail.webs.com.