Fareham MP invites businesses to talk Brexit at forum 

BUSINESSES are being invited to a forum to discuss measures to improve trade as well as addressing speculations over Brexit.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman will host businesses at the Solent Business Forum where they will hear her speak about what Brexit could mean for trade and export opportunities.

The event is due to be held on Friday, April 5 at a location in Fareham.

The Solent Business Forum organises quarterly events for businesses to network and meet with their MP, as well as hear from other figures in Westminster. In the past, Mrs Braverman has hosted officials including Housing Minister Kit Malthouse and Lord Digby-Jones.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘I’m pleased to be hosting the upcoming meeting of the Solent Business Forum which will be a great opportunity to discuss the subject of exporting and trading after Brexit, as well as providing a platform for businesses to network and put any queries to me which they may have. If anyone is involved in the running or growth of a local business and would like to attend please contact me via suellabraverman.co.uk.’