Fareham museum to host tour on alternative history

AN INTERACTIVE tour will give visitors to a museum a parallel version of history.

The Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson, in Fareham is hosting, in a association Griffin Historical, 1878: The War that Never Was.

The event will tell a parallel version of history in which the French have successfully invaded and troops are nearing Portsmouth. During the tour people can witness events as they may have taken place including troops landing and marching on the city.

Tristan Langlois, head of education and events, said: ‘Fort Nelson is the pinnacle of Victorian military engineering and was never used for its intended purpose.

‘But as fascinating as the fort’s actual history is, for me the site simply begs an answer to the question “What if the French really had invaded?”

‘This event will help visitors experience the answer.’

The event is on February 2 and 3 and starts at 5.30pm, with a tour every 30 minutes. Visitors must pre-book and tickets are £15.75. Visit royalarmouries.org/visit-us/fort-nelson.