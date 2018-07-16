A ROAD in Fareham has been closed following a collision involving two cars, in which a woman has suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services have been at the scene of the accident on May’s Lane – the road which is closed in both directions at the junction of Stroud Green Lane.

Police were called to the incident at 1pm and officers are still at the scene. Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the crash was serious and that a woman was seriously hurt.

Fareham Borough Council said shortly after 3pm a diversion is in place at Titchfield Road, and that May’s Lane will be closed for about three hours.

Crews from Fareham Fire Station have been helping to make the scene safe.

The South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted regarding the condition of any other drivers and passengers.