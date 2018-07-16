A ROAD in Fareham that was closed following a collision involving two cars, in which a woman has suffered serious injuries, has now been reopened.

Emergency services have been at the scene of the accident on May’s Lane – the road which was closed in both directions at the junction of Stroud Green Lane.

Police were called to the incident at 1pm and officers were still at the scene before 5pm. Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the crash was serious and that one woman was seriously hurt.

The ambulance service said there were four people in two cars, two of which were assessed, uninjured and discharged at the scene.

A woman with serious chest injuries has been taken to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton and a second patient with minor injuries has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance emergency response car and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Fareham Borough Council said shortly after 3pm a diversion was in place at Titchfield Road.

Crews from Fareham Fire Station helped to make the scene safe.