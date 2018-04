Have your say

A FAREHAM postcode has earned one lucky resident a £1,000 cash prize after being drawn as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Newton winner, who plays with the postcode PO17 6LG, landed the daily prize after being drawn today.

The lottery supports across organisations the world, including Gosport-based charity Marvels and Meltdowns, which received £3,896 last year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, go to postcodelottery.co.uk.