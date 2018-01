Have your say

NEW artwork will be exhibited at a gallery.

Poet Eileen Stockwell, from Fareham, will have her work on display at the Queen Alexandra Hospital League of Friends cafe.

Eileen writes a range of poems which she illustrates with drawings and watercolours.

The exhibition will run from January 7 until February 2 at their coffee shop on B Level of the Cosham hospital.

There is also a clearance sale of artwork.