Farmer left distraught after 50 lambs are stolen from his Hampshire field 

AROUND 50 lambs, some of which are just three-weeks-old, have been stolen from a field in Hampshire, according to police

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information after the lambs were taken from a farm in the Hursley area between midnight and 6am on Thursday, March 28.

Two of the lambs reportedly died during the theft.

PC Steve Rogerson from the CountryWatch team said: ‘Understandably the farmer is very concerned for the welfare of these animals.

‘There is a possibility that the ewes could suffer and even die, and other lambs in the field could die as a result of shock.

‘Those that were stolen are at risk of losing their lives in transit, or from being away from their mothers and not being kept in the right environment.

‘This theft will come at a huge financial cost to the farmer, but this incident is all the more distressing for the victim as he has lambed these animals himself and raised the young ones from birth.’

Police say that incidents like this are rare in Hampshire, and have urged members of the public to be vigilant.

Hampshire NFU Adviser Sandra Nichols said: ‘We have been appalled at this theft as there are serious animal welfare implications for both the ewes and lambs.

‘Anyone who has information should contact police and we also ask people to keep their eyes open, in case these animals should turn up somewhere.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190107152