Catering students from Havant and South Downs College were able to showcase their culinary skills as part of the ‘Fat Duck experience’ – the iconic restaurant run by Heston Blumenthal.

As part of the experience, the college welcomed Ed Cooke, head chef at the three Michelin star restaurant.

Catering lecturer Iain Baillie said: ‘The Fat Duck is a restaurant in the top five of the world, so this was a huge experience for our students. Ed was really complimentary of the College, our facilities and in particular the restaurant. We were all so pleased with how the evening turned out and he said how wonderful our students were to work with.’