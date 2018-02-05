Father weeps as he recalls son’s fatal cycling crash at Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth

The dad of a policeman killed in a cycling accident broke down in tears as he recalled the horrific collision.

Richard Phillips-Schofield died after he was involved in a multi-bike pile up at the Mountbatten Centre velodrome on March 9, 2014.

The 33-year old suffered severe head and chest injuries and was pronounced brain dead two days later at Queen Alexandra Hospital on March 11.

Describing the collision at an inquest being heard into Mr Phillips-Schofield’s death, his dad Frederick Phillips-Schofield told Portsmouth Coroner’s Court he instantly feared the accident was serious.

‘I saw a large group of cyclists going at a hell of a pace before seeing bikes going through the air,’ he said.

‘I jumped onto the track and raced over and saw Richard with number 16 on his back. He was badly hurt.

‘There were a few people around him but I couldn’t see any first aid or tell who was taking control.

‘A lady put Richard’s head under her fleece and someone asked Richard to squeeze his hand.

‘He was groaning and couldn’t focus. Blood was coming out of his mouth and I couldn’t hear what he was saying.’

Mr Phillips-Schofield then described the heartbreaking moment two days later when doctors said Richard’s injuries were so severe he couldn’t be saved.

‘We were initially told there was a slim chance he would be ok but eventually they told us there was nothing more they could do as he was brain dead,’ he said.

The inquest heard how Richard - a four time national mountain bike champion who had risen to eighth in the world rankings - was caught up in the pile-up as riders jockeyed for position after the bell for the final lap.

Describing the incident, cyclist Thomas Morris said: ‘There was a sprint for the finish before something happened causing someone to brake,’ he said.

‘It was too close to react and I saw riders going over me. I went over my handlebars and cracked my helmet. I could see it was a serious accident.’

Richard, who had been a policeman for 10 years in Hampshire, represented the force nationally and internationally in the sport.

His family hope the inquest will shed light on the tragic events.

‘The family hope to get clarity and answers to the many questions they have about what caused Richard’s death,’ a family statement said.